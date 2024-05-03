Australia dethrone India to reclaim top spot in Tests after ICC's annual ranking update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia.

The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia have dethroned India to reclaim the top spot in the ICC Men's Test team rankings. The shuffle on the points table happened after ICC's annual ranking update. The annual update has helped Australia move to the No. 1 spot and India has slipped down to the second position.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings

Position Team Matches Points Ratings 1. Australia 30 3715 124 2. India 26 3108 120 3. England 30 3151 105 4. South Africa 18 1845 103 5. New Zealand 22 2121 96 6. Pakistan 17 1519 89 7. Sri Lanka 18 1501 83 8. West Indies 19 1563 82 9. Bangladesh 17 906 53 10. Zimbabwe 2 46 23 11. Ireland 4 58 15 12. Afghanistan 3 0 0

The Patrick Cummins-led side is four points ahead of India on the ladder. Australia's Ashes rivals England are third with 105 ratings.

How did Australia move past India on the ladder suddenly?

The annual rankings update only takes the performance after May 2021 into consideration and hence India's impressive 2-1 win over the Aussies in January 2021 down under dropped out of the rankings period.

"All results between May 2021 and May 2023 are then weighted at 50 percent and the ones in the following 12 months - that includes Australia's World Test Championship final victory - then weighted at 100 percent," the ICC explained.

While Team India lost the top spot in the Test rankings, they are still the top-ranked team in the ODI and T20I rankings. India have 122 ratings in the ODI format and lead Australia by six points who are second on the ladder with 116 points.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is also at the top of the T20I team rankings with 264 points. Australia are second with 257 points.