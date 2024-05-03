Men face greater risk of early death, women encounter greater health challenges: Lancet study

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Men face greater risk of early death, women encounter greater health challenges

A recent study published in The Lancet Public Health has shed light on a crucial aspect of global health: significant gender disparities in health outcomes. While the findings highlight men's higher risk of dying prematurely, they also reveal that women experience a greater burden of chronic health conditions throughout their lives.

The research analysed health data spanning over three decades, from 1990 to 2021, meticulously examining the prevalence of various health conditions and their impact on mortality rates across genders. The results paint a contrasting picture: men are disproportionately affected by conditions that lead to early death, such as Covid-19, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, liver diseases, and road accidents.

Covid-19, in particular, stands out as a stark example. The study found that men lost 45% more years of life to this virus compared to women. This worrying disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions to address the specific vulnerabilities men face regarding infectious diseases and cardiovascular health.

However, the study doesn't solely focus on mortality rates. It delves deeper, revealing that while men may die younger, women tend to experience a higher burden of non-fatal chronic health issues throughout their lives. These include mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, musculoskeletal problems like back pain, neurological disorders like dementia, and even headaches.

A significant discovery from the study was the substantial discrepancy in health burden linked to low back pain, which disproportionately affects women, especially in regions like South Asia and Central Europe. The research underscored that these health differentials emerge during adolescence and persist across the lifespan, with women facing elevated levels of illness and disability due to their longer life expectancy.

Responding to these findings, the authors underscored the necessity of implementing "focused, sex- and gender-informed strategies" to advance fair health outcomes. They advocated for improved reporting of sex and gender data to guide policy-making and enhance health interventions. Senior author Luisa Sorio Flor from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington highlighted the relevance of the study's timing, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic's profound impact on health outcomes.

For women, the focus should be on providing mental health support, managing chronic pain conditions, and ensuring access to quality healthcare services throughout their lifespan. Additionally, addressing the social and economic factors that contribute to women's health challenges, such as gender inequality and limited access to resources, is essential for achieving better health outcomes for all.

The Lancet study's findings serve as a wake-up call, urging us to acknowledge and address the distinct health challenges faced by both men and women. While men are more susceptible to early death from specific acute illnesses, women grapple with a higher prevalence of chronic health conditions that significantly impact their quality of life.