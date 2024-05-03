Pakistan dropped to 7th place after annual update in latest ICC T20I rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest team rankings across all formats after the annual update. Australia are on top of the rankings in Test cricket while India are at the apex position in both white-ball formats, ODI and T20I. Post the update, major changes have happened in the T20I team rankings with Pakistan dropping to as low as seventh place, even below the West Indies who are set to co-host the upcoming T20 World Cup along with the USA.

In the annual update, the results before May 2021 are no more in the consideration and that might have affected the overall ranking of Pakistan team. Also, they haven't been at their best in the last 12 months in the shortest format losing when they have only played against New Zealand at home and away both. These results get the 100% weightage in determining the rankings and this is where Pakistan must have lost maximum points as they lost to the Kiwis 4-1 away from home and could only draw the series 2-2 recently at home.

As per the latest update, Pakistan are at seventh position with 247 points to their name and are even below the West Indies who are at sixth with 249 points. Interestingly, there is a difference of only 17 points between top-ranked India and seventh placed Pakistan.

Among other teams, England and New Zealand have also slipped a place each to third and fifth position respectively while South Africa have jumped two places to fourth with 250 points. Australia are at the second position with 257 points to their name.

ICC T20I Team Rankings