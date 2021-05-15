Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread Covid awareness

Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

"'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ï¿½be there for you' #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona," the tweet on the microblogging website read.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness. Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others for the purpose.

Last month, Mumbai Police had also shown its little-known humour quotient when they replied to a man who wanted to meet his girlfriend during the lockdown and earned a reply from actor R Madhavan. "Hahaha Very well put and I am sure equally well received," guffawed Madhavan, and the Mumbai Police replied with a straight - "We hope so too - its no 'Rocketry' after all." Well, the Twitter exchange did not stop here as the actor again replied saying, "Ha ha ha nope .. not at all" with rockets emojis.

Amid the ongoing situation, Mumbai Police has posted about the necessity to wear double masks as well. However, they gave it a quirky yet hilarious 'Sholay' film twist. Posting photo of 2 masks, the official Twitter handle says "Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar!."

The picture showed Jai and Veeru played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively with the text, "Fashion trend: Denim on denim" from 1975, comparing to another 2021 picture that shows a person wearing two masks with the text, "Safety trend: Mask on mask" written above.

(With IANS inputs)