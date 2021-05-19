Image Source : INSTA/GEETAKAPUR Super Dancer Chapter 4: Geeta Kapur reveals is she's married after her sindoor pics go viral

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 got into the limelight, not because of any contestant but one of its judges-- Geeta Kapur. Pictures of Geeta Maa went viral on social media a day back in which she can be seen all decked up in a red suit, wearing sindoor in her middle-parted hair. The photos shares by the choreographer herself on Instagram grabbed the eyeballs of her fans and everyone started asking her when she got married. People got confused thinking about whether she's unmarried or tied the knot secretly. Well now, she has finally come forward and put an end to all the speculations about her wedding. In an interview, Geeta spilled the beans on the reason why she wore a vermilion on her head which happens to be a visual indicator of a married woman.

Speaking about whether she's got married or not, Geeta told ETimes, "not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course all this is not true." Further, she said that the reason she wore sindoor was for an upcoming episode of the show which will be dedicated to evergreen Bollywood actresses. As she loves Rekha Ji, she decided to dress up like her. As Rekha wears sindoor, similarly Geeta decided to wear it too.

She said, "No, I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it."

Not only this but Geeta even revealed that this isn't the first time she has worn it as previously too she applied sindoor on various occasions. Geeta quipped, "I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too."

Not just Super Dancer 4 but Geeta has been part of several reality shows including ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and ‘Super Dancer’. The fourth season is being judged by Geeta along with Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu. It is being hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi and airs on Sony Entertainment Television during weekends. The makers are shooting inside a bio-bubble in Daman amid the pandemic.

Apart from this, Geeta will also be seen as a judge in the second season of India's Best Dancer, the online registrations of which have already begun. It will be co-judged by Terence Lewish and Malaika Arora.