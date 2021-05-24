Image Source : INSTA/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares glimpse of mother's 70th birthday celebration with Abhishek & Aaradhya on Insta

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most active personalities on social media. Every now and then, she treats fans with her pictures either from her recent outing, celebration of festivals, daughter Aaradhya, etc. Yet again, she did the same when she took to Instagram to wish her mother on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Aishwarya shared a glimpse of the mini celebration which took place in the presence of her daughter and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. In the pictures which were shared the four of them can be seen posing for the camera at a beautiful corner of the house which had pictures of her deceased father Krishnaraj Rai and sculptures of Gods all around. Not only this, but the photo even showed how the celebration took place as one can spot 3 yummy-looking cakes in the foreground.

The other picture happened to be an adorable one and featured both the grandmother and granddaughter hugging each other while the camera captures the beautiful moment. It was captioned, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE YOUUU MOMMYYY- DODDAAA." The third photo included the three generations as Aishwarya, her mother and daughter posed with each other for the lens. Aish wrote alongside, "HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY YOU ARE OUR WORLD GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL."

The first photo was captioned, "HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOUUU (with heart and smileyes)." Have a look at the three of them here:

The photos caught the attention of not just her fans but also actor Jackie Shroff who commented, "Happy Birthday."

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, the actress posted a beautiful photo with her parents and daughter and wrote, "LOVE OF MY LIFE." She even shared Aaradhya's photo while she was a little baby and wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... ETERNALLY, INFINITELY,UNCONDITIONALLY."

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film 'Fanney Khan' also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. While next up she has Mani Ratnam's most ambitious project called ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in the pipeline. The film will be made in Tamil and will feature the actress playing a crucial role.