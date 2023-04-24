Neha Sharma's oops moment in bold bralette while walking ramp invites heavy trolling. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Neha Sharma

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma recently made heads turn with her bold sense of style at a fashion show in Mumbai. Keeping her best fashion foot forward, the actress arrived wearing a yellow floral lehenga which she paired with a fashionable blouse. She along with Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni Roy were among the many celebrities who walked the ramp. What caught everyone’s attention was Neha Sharma's cleavage-baring choli with a sequin lehenga.

Neha flaunted her sexy curves in the gorgeous lehenga choli that she wore with beautiful emerald-studded jewellery. However, actress' outfit failed to impress netizens as they started to troll her. Many users called her out for wearing such an uncomfortable dress as the actress suffered an 'oops moment' while she was posing for the paparazzi post the show.

One user wrote, “What kind of top is that?" Another user commented, “Irrespective of good or bad, the outfit itself is so uncomfortable. It’s looking seductive than grace." A third comment read, "She herself feels uncomfortable the way she is looking down to her so called disaster." Another comment read, “Esa fashion b bekar h ladkiya khud apna majak bnwati h or unki ye lgta h hm bhut Sundar lg rhe hai.”

Meanwhile, Neha recently made headlines after she bought a new car with her sister Aisha Sharma. “May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful… #gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures. Reportedly, the car is worth Rs 1.09 crores.

On the professional front, Neha Sharma forayed into Bollywood in 2010 with Mahesh Bhatt produced film ‘Crook’ alongside Emraan Hashmi. She also appeared in movies like Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tanhaji, Youngistaan, and Tum Bin among others. She will next be seen in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra,’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. The release date is yet to be announced. Further, Neha made her digital debut with the legal thriller show 'llegal.'

