Monday, April 24, 2023
     
  Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for son Aryan Khan's luxury new clothing brand | teaser video OUT

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan shared the teaser featuring the actor from the first advertisement of his son's brand. The ad will be out on April 25 (Tuesday).

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2023 17:15 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/SRKUNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Monday teased fans about his upcoming clothing wear. In December 2022, Aryan marked his entrepreneur debut along with family friends-turned-business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva and launched the premium vodka brand- D'Yavol. Now, expanding it, SRK's son started luxury streetwear with D'Yavol X and Shah Rukh Khan has turned muse for the brand. Announcing the brand's first look, Aryan dropped a teaser ahead of its upcoming ad, which is shot by the starkid himself. 

On April 24, Khan released a teaser of the brand promo on his Instagram and announced his association with Aryan's brand and wrote, "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go." In the video, he strikes off the word ‘timeless’ on a blackboard and picks up a paintbrush after dropping it on the floor to paint an X mark. In the end, there is a glimpse of the actor's face.

On the other hand, sharing the announcement video, Aryan wrote, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours…Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content." The full video will be dropped on Tuesday (April 25). “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here,” he had also written on social media.

Aryan is the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has a sister, Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year, and a younger brother – AbRam Khan.

Apart from D'Yavol, Aryan will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director, which will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

What's next for Shah Ruk Khan?

SRK is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. His comeback movie 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club.

The Bollywood superstar is currently in Kashmir where he is reportedly shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. The film sees him with Taapse Panna.

