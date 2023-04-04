Shah Rukh Khan dances to Dil To Pagal Hai song with Shiamak Davar. Netizens say 'Rahul is here'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANEESHA DALAL Shah Rukh Khan

After winning hearts at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with his dance to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, another older video of the Pathaan actor's rehearsal went viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Shiamak Davar along with performer Aneesha Dalal danced to the song Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) which was the first time they had worked together professionally. Donning casual clothes, the trio seemed to be having a blast together as they engage in dance and fun together.

Aneesha Dalal, a senior instructor at Shiamak Davar Institute for Performing Arts, shared a video and captioned "Reminscing the golden days of #DilTohPagalHai with these two legends. #SRK @iamsrk never fails to amaze with his humility, warmth and dedication - still the same since the last 25 years & my @shiamakofficial guru forever (blue heart and folded hands emojis) @shiamakindiaofficial." The trio leaves the crowd in massive hoots and cheers.

As soon as the clip was uploaded, netizens had a complete meltdown. One user wrote, “OMG!! Rahul is back…" Another wrote, "Best thing on the internet today!" Choreographer Karishma Chavan, "#throwback to such amazing memories! Where it all began for me! Looovveee this !! And you and @shiamakofficial for being my wonderful teachers and Ofcourse the life coach @iamsrk !" For the unversed, Dil To Pagal Hai featured Shah Rukh as a choreographer-director of a musical show. The film directed by Yash Chopra, revolved around a love triangle featuring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, while Akshay Kumar played a special cameo sequence. Shiamak had received the Best Choreography award at the 45th National Film Awards in 1998.

SRK is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunky' in his Kitty. His comeback movie 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club.

