Salman Khan & Venkatesh look terrific in Lungis in Yentamma song teaser from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the release, a teaser of a new song from the film was released on April 3. The song is titled Yentamma and it also features South superstar Venkatesh.

On Monday, the actor shared a teaser for the next song from the upcoming film, Yentamma. Khan and Venkatesh were both seen wearing lungis in the teaser. The colourful visuals honoured the vibrant culture of the southern region of India. Based on the trailer, it's safe to say that the music will be another chartbuster from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Payal Dev composed the song, which was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, with rap parts by Raftaar. Jani Master choreographed the song, which features lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is releasing on April 4.

Previously, the makers released Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love), which has been sung by Salman himself. The vocals are supported by some dreamy and romantic visuals featuring him alongside Pooja Hegde. The song is reminiscent of a fading old-school romance. Also seen on the screen are Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. Sharing the song, Salman Khan tweeted, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure." While the song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

