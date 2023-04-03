Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya & kids appear in court; actor's brother to present his side

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nawazuddin's estranged wife & kids appear in court

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now for his legal battle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The Bombay High Court has called the parties to settle the dispute amicably. According to reports, the court has chosen to assist the couple in their dispute because they are parents to two small children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. In this hearing, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui will be present in the Bombay High Court. Aaliya and Shamsuddin have been asked to appear and present their side.

The case is scheduled for hearing at the Bombay High Court today, and it appears that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family problems will be resolved soon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife and kids have arrived at the court, while the actor and his brother have been expected to arrive soon.

Earlier this week, Nawazuddin filed a defamation case against brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya. The actor has demanded Rs 100 crore and an apology letter. "Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him," Aaliya told E-Times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a social media post, reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)" He also added, "Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Check out the post:

Just before Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post, his wife Aaliyah had shared a video and accused him of throwing her and their kids out of the house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009 and are parents to two children—a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

