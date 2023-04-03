Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Janhvi Kapoor & her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya make it Insta official? Actress shares unseen pic

Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful, unseen picture to wish her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday. They also went to Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings on the occasion.

Updated on: April 03, 2023 16:27 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR, FILE IMAGE

Janhvi Kapoor and her ex-boyfriend Shikar Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The couple have been spotted together several times. On the occasion of Shikhar Pahariya's birthday today, April 3, Janhvi Kapoor and him were spotted at the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. After that, the Dhadak actress shared an unseen picture of the rumoured couple on social media.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a romantic picture of the two. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen making a back stance to the camera with Janhvi holding Shikhar’s hand while walking. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shiku" along with a heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor also wished Shikhar on his birthday.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHIKAPOOR

Meanwhile, the pair looked adorable as they were spotted at Tirupati Balaji temple. Speaking of their outfits, they both opted for traditional attire. Shikhar donned a white dhoti and completed it with a red stole, while Janhvi wore a pink and green sari.

Janhvi-Shikhar's relationship

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.  

Shikhar was said to have been in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Bawal alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, the actress will also be making her Telugu debut with RRR actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film, NTR 30.

Also read: Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's film earns second highest Pan-India weekend this year after Pathaan

Also read: Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's action thriller inches near Rs 50 cr

