Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's gym dance video on Punjabi song will end your Monday Blues

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shook-a-leg on Punjabi song

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leave no chance to prove that they are 'couple goals'. The duo not only motivates each other to be better but are also each other's biggest cheerleaders. Currently, Virat and Anushka are in Bengaluru where the cricketer is playing IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. While RCB continue to leave a mark on the field, Virat tried some dance moves with his wife Anushka Sharma in the gym and it did not end well.

Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a video with Virat in which the two can be seen doing a dance challenge. In the same, whoever puts their foot down first loses. The duo dance to the Punjabi song 'Elevated' by Shubh and Virat fails miserably. Anushka captioned the video saying, 'dance pe chance' which is a song from her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Check out the video here-

On Sunday, RCN secured their fourth win against RR in the IPL 2023. Virat Kohli captained the team for the second game in a row and Anushka was there to support him. During the match, Virat blew flying kisses to his actress wife which left her blushing. The video has been going viral on the internet.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film 'Chakda Xpress'. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relish quintessential meals at Bengaluru restaurant. See viral pics

Latest Entertainment News