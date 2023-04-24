Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRISAGARCTR Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relish quintessential meals at Bengaluru restaurant. See viral pics

Anushka Sharma, a native of Bengaluru, recently visited a well-liked restaurant in the area. With her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the Bollywood actress indulged in some mouthwatering food at CTR (Central Tiffin Room). Anushka's relatives joined the pair on the excursion. It goes without saying that Sharma posted numerous pictures from her family excursion on social media.

The photos went popular online when Anushka shared them. Another picture of Virushka, as Virat and Anushka are often known, was shared on Instagram by CTR.

On Instagram, Central Tiffin Room posted a picture that quickly went viral. They posted a picture with the comment, "Look who joined us today! The presence of the iconic @virat.kohli and the stunning @anushkasharma, together with their family, was a wonderful joy. Your kind remarks and well wishes have cheered us up and brightened our day! I'm eager to see you once more (sic)."

See post,

The Bollywood power couple cheerfully posed with the CTR staff in Bengaluru. Virat plays for RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in the Indian Premier League, where Anushka was raised.

