Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 26 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: According to the most recent trends of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Salman Khan's fans appear to have lavished the actor with affection on the occasion of Eid. On Sunday, the movie's box office receipts significantly increased.

On day 3, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" made Rs 26 crore, an increase of 75%. The movie had a weak Friday debut, but it managed to see significant rise on Saturday, and Sunday's numbers are also anticipated to increase. On day two, the Mumbai circuit saw a boost for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," adding almost Rs 7 crore to the overall take.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Report

The opening day box office total for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in India was Rs 15.81 crore, which was Khan's second-lowest opening. Considering his box office successes like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and others, KBKJ underperformed at the box office. Day 2's business, however, made up for it. On day 3, Salman Khan starrer saw a big jump and took its first weekend earning to Rs 64.25 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an overall 28.56% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Also Read: ​Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film doubles business, witnesses BIG JUMP

Also Read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan greets his sea of fans with dad Salim; see pics

Latest Bollywood News