Manushi Chhillar to make Telugu debut with Varun Tej's action film VT13; actress posts video

Former Miss World and actor, Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Telugu debut with Varun Tej's action drama VT13. The Telugu-Hindi drama was announced last year with Varun in the lead. The upcoming film will be the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who is an ad filmmaker and cinematographer. The film is an aerial action drama that celebrates the valour of the Indian Airforce and is inspired by true events. It is said to be India's biggest Airforce action film.

Taking to her Instagram, Manushi announced the news of joining the cast. She shared a video and wrote, "Here’s to those who touch the sky with glory. Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13 (hug emoji)." In the video, Manushi is seen going through the script and making notes. Arriving at the last page, which just says 'Jai Hind', the actor closes the script with the same small airplane as the previous video. She dons a pair of dark sunglasses and smiles for the character.

Earlier the lead actor Varun also share the poster of the movie captioning it, 'Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force'. While the handsome hunk will feature as an air force pilot, Manushi will be portraying the role of a radar officer. The movie will follow their actions on the frontlines as they face one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks in India.

Talking about the movie, the actor mentioned, “We strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to this one”.

Sony Pictures International Productions will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled movie, in conjunction with Renaissance Pictures. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has co-written this film along with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The movie is set to go on floors by the end of this year and will arrive in cinemas in 2023.

