Two men manage to enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' by scaling wall, detained | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

Two young men from Gujarat were detained early Thursday morning after they managed to enter Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' by scaling the outer wall, police said. According to a Bandra police official, the men, aged between 19 to 20 years, were caught by the security personnel on duty after they had entered the bungalow's premises. During inquiry, they told police they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the actor.

According to PTI, a case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official added.

This happened days after an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. The case against her has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else. Shah filed the complaint, claiming that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but had not been handed over possession. The buyer alleges that Gauri Khan's promotion of the project influenced his decision to buy the flat.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Pathaan, the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent times. The film broke many box office records since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger.

Next, Rajkumar Hirani and SRK are coming together for the first time with their upcoming movie 'Dunki'. He also has 'Jawan' with director Atlee. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Jawan is slated to release on 2 June 2023. Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

ALSO READ: Did Allu Arjun reject Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan? Here's what we know

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal under threat? 25 men allegedly surround actor's house

Latest Entertainment News