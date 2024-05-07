Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Muslim Personal Law Board leader Maulana Nomani appeals to Muslims to unite and defeat BJP, Modi

Lalu Yadav's call for "poora"(full) reservation for Muslims draws BJP's ire, PM Narendra Modi says "fodder thief wants to steal quotas of OBCs and Dalits and give them to Muslims"

Scuffle between SP candidate and police officer in Sambhal, UP, Samajwadi Party alleges, Muslim voters thrashed and turned away from polling booths

