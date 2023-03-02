TMKOC's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal under threat? 25 men allegedly surround actor's house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILIPJOSHI TMKOC's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal under threat?

Dilip Joshi, who portrays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is allegedly in trouble. The actor has received a threat. The news comes a day after a caller threatened to blow up the houses of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani. According to a report in India Today, the Nagpur Control Room received a call from an unknown person named Katke and said that 25 people with guns and weapons had been deployed outside the Shivaji Park residence of Dilip Joshi.

According to the report, it was the same call in which the caller threatened to bomb Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra's residences. The caller added that he had overheard discussions surrounding 25 individuals who had reached Mumbai to carry out these activities.

The number has been located and is associated with a boy who works in Delhi for a SIM card firm. The boy's phone number was faked without his awareness, and the call was made using his phone number via a special app.

The Shivaji Park Police Station was immediately informed by the Nagpur Control Room, which also filed a case there to begin an investigation. The cops are now on the search for the real caller.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Monday it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

“Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs. Highest Level Z+ Security Cover, as per the policy of Government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos.2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the bench said.

