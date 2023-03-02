Shatrughan Sinha remembers feeling 'embarrassed' about his appearance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SHATRUGHAN SINHA Shatrughan Sinha

The Invincibles' upcoming episode will feature Arbaaz Khan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan reflected on his early days in Bollywood in the episode 5 teaser for The Invincibles, which Arbaaz released on Thursday. The actor admitted to worrying about his looks and even considering plastic surgery. Shatrughan stated how ashamed he was of his "imperfect looks" and discussed it with a plastic surgeon.

Shatrughan Sinha, a seasoned performer who is now a parliamentarian and the leader in the All India Trinamool Party, attended the Pune-based Cinema and Television Institute of India for his studies (FTII). He made his acting debut in Sajan in 1969. Since then, he has starred in films like Gulzar's Mere Apne and Dost by Dulal Guha (1971). He also worked as a co-actor with Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Raaste Kaa Patthar (1972), Shaan (1980), and Kaala Patthar (1979). In the preview for his upcoming interview, Shatrughan revealed that he once felt self-conscious about his appearance.

In an interview earlier this month, Shatrughan said that he had to turn down the initial offers for the influential films Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975). In the end, the roles went to Amitabh. Shatrughan went on to say that he regrets not being able to participate in the movie.

The actor also talked about Deewaar and said that the movie first came to him from the producers and it was with him for almost six months and he returned the script because of certain creative differences. Shatrughan also revealed how Sholay was also the film that he dropped and was later filled by his friend Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, shares health update saying 'ready for some life again'

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; says 'I can't wait..'

Latest Entertainment News