Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Shatrughan Sinha remembers feeling 'embarrassed' about his appearance

Shatrughan Sinha remembers feeling 'embarrassed' about his appearance

In a recent interview with Arbaaz Khan, Shatrughan Sinha remembers stressing about his appearance and even considering plastic surgery.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 19:37 IST
Shatrughan Sinha
Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SHATRUGHAN SINHA Shatrughan Sinha

The Invincibles' upcoming episode will feature Arbaaz Khan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan reflected on his early days in Bollywood in the episode 5 teaser for The Invincibles, which Arbaaz released on Thursday. The actor admitted to worrying about his looks and even considering plastic surgery. Shatrughan stated how ashamed he was of his  "imperfect looks" and discussed  it with a plastic surgeon.

Shatrughan Sinha, a seasoned performer who is now a parliamentarian and the leader in the All India Trinamool Party, attended the Pune-based Cinema and Television Institute of India for his studies (FTII). He made his acting debut in Sajan in 1969. Since then, he has starred in films like Gulzar's Mere Apne and Dost by Dulal Guha (1971). He also worked as a co-actor with  Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Raaste Kaa Patthar (1972), Shaan (1980), and Kaala Patthar (1979). In the preview for his upcoming interview, Shatrughan revealed that he once felt self-conscious about his appearance.

In an interview earlier this month, Shatrughan said that he had to turn down the initial offers for the influential films Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975). In the end, the roles went to Amitabh. Shatrughan went on to say that he regrets not being able to participate in the movie.

The actor also talked about Deewaar and said that the movie first came to him from the producers and it was with him for almost six months and he returned the script because of certain creative differences. Shatrughan also revealed how Sholay was also the film that he dropped and was later filled by his friend Amitabh Bachchan. 

Also read: Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, shares health update saying 'ready for some life again'

Related Stories
Would have loved contest against Prime Minister Modi: Shatrughan Sinha

Would have loved contest against Prime Minister Modi: Shatrughan Sinha

Patna Sahib Result: 'Shotgun' falls khamosh, RS Prasad wins seat

Patna Sahib Result: 'Shotgun' falls khamosh, RS Prasad wins seat

By-elections 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate alleges attack on convoy by TMC workers in Asansol

By-elections 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate alleges attack on convoy by TMC workers in Asansol

Asansol by election result 2022: Once snubbed by BJP, Shatrughan Sinha shines on TMC ticket

Asansol by election result 2022: Once snubbed by BJP, Shatrughan Sinha shines on TMC ticket

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; says 'I can't wait..'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News

X