Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, shares health update saying 'ready for some life again'

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack

Sushmita Sen on Thursday dropped a bomb on Instagram when she revealed that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. The Bollywood actress informed that she got an angioplasty done and has a 'stent in place'. Further giving an update on her health, Sushmita Sen revealed that she is ready to live again. Sharing an adorable photo with her father, the actress wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona"

She added, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!"

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!"

As soon as Sushmita dropped the news, her fans flooded her post and prayed for a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Wishing you well. Just keep the heart happy & strong, you Loving Warrior" Another wrote, "OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always" "This is freaking, nowadays heart attacks have become so very common. In spite of so much exercise and healthy well being it’s a big surprise and good to know that you are good thanks for the positive vibes always."

Sushmita Sen has always been the epitome of beauty and positivity, She frequently takes to social media and shares her wise words with her fans. She has cultivated a loyal fan following with her charming personality as well as her dynamic screen presence.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has started shooting for her popular web series Aarya 3. The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

