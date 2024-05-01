Delhi-NCR schools bomb threat: Here's what happened so far in hoax emails scare case | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Students come out of DPS School after bomb threat was received by school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

Delhi-NCR schools bomb threat: After around 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail today (May 1), VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), inspected DAV School in Model Town and assured the citizens of safety and said the culprits behind this incident will not be spared at any cost.

Lt Governor VK Saxena said that Delhi Police has traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits will be given strict punishment. Officials said the bomb threat appeared to be a hoax and said there was no reason to panic.

1. LG Saxena visited the DAV school that also received the bomb threat. The LG said that Delhi Police responded quickly to the bomb scare and began action after cordoning off and searching the premises with bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

Delhi was fully alert to prevent any untoward incident, he said at the school. "Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming. The investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony," he said.

2. The top sources of intelligence agencies said that chances of VPN and prank cannot be ruled out. The dark web was used through VPN to send all threat emails. The top source in the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said that no such mail is registered in Russia.

3. All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back. One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that had been taken by the school to handle the situation smoothly.

Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

4. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the bomb threat appeared to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

5. Police in Delhi and Noida said it has found nothing after searches at the school. "In the initial investigation, many schools across Delhi have received emails. The same pattern was followed to send threat mails. The dateline is not mentioned. BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places," the police had said earlier in the day.

"Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway," the police added.

6. Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said that the Delhi Police conducted a thorough investigation at every place and has till now, not found anything suspicious. She said, "I don't have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found.

She also said that after looking at the time at which mails were sent, it seems as if somebody had done this to create panic. "If we look at the timing, almost all the schools received the threat at the same time and nothing has been found and it seems like somebody has done this to create a panic."She also advised the parents to not panic. "All I want to say to the parents is that don't panic as these calls are very important for us as well. There is one aspect of security and for that, we are doing all the necessary things according to the protocol. And the second is investigation, which we are doing simultaneously."

7. Delhi Education Minister Atishi urged parents not to panic after several prominent schools in the national capital and NCR received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday morning. She assured that the Delhi government is in constant touch with the police and the schools.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also commented over the Delhi school bomb threat case, accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading false rumours.

8. As per the direction of the Directorate of Education in Delhi- "Today, few schools of Delhi got hoax bomb calls and mails. Nothing adverse or questionable was found anywhere by Delhi Police.

9. The Crime Branch and IFSO unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell have been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and their IP addresses and nothing suspicious has been found after the searches in the school. According to sources, a proxy address has been used to send the emails and it seems meticulously planned.

10. Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg spoke about bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, "We received around 60 calls about bomb threats in schools. We immediately sent fire tenders and fire tenders have started returning from some schools because nothing has been found and I think all the calls will turn out to be hoax.”

