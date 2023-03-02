Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; says 'I can't wait..'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The Bollywood diva is all set to join Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi has always proved her versatility by excelling in various genres. She has impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances. Her range as an actress has made her a sought-after talent in the industry. Recently, Jackky Bhagnani also shared a glimpse of the movie.

See the post here:

The year 2023 will witness Sonakshi in some strong power-packed roles with SLB'S Heeramandi and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films 'Dahaad', which also marks the digital debut of the actress. After headlining intense projects, Sona had taken the route towards commercial, high entertainment film with the much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonakshi's inclusion in the cast is sure to be a major draw, as she is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.

According to sources, the team has concluded the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and the second schedule is expected to be in Scotland and Abu Dhabi by end of March. Speaking about her association in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them."

Sonakshi also wished her newest co-star Tiger Shroff as he turns 33 today. Taking to her Instagram stories she posted Tiger's picture and wrote "Happy Birthday to my newest costar and boss of back flips". As far as the movie is concerned, we are excited to see the talented actress blow us away with her impressive acting skills and talent in all forthcoming projects. Fans are also eagerly waiting to witness Sonakshi's magic on screen.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASLISONASonakshi Sinha's birthday post for Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Gauri Khan in trouble! FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife in Lucknow over property purchase

Also Read: Disha Patani pens lovable birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours | See Post

Latest Entertainment News