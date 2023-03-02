Disha Patani pens lovable birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff turned a year wiser on March 2. The actor who made his acting debut opposite Kriti Sanon in Sabbir Khan’s film Heropanti has been going on super strong. The film was a commercial success, and Tiger became an overnight sensation. He was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Heropanti. Now that he has completed almost 11 years in the industry, he is considered one of the bankable heroes. On his special day, many wishes have been pouring in for Tiger but a cutest post arrived from Disha Patani's social media handle.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him amid recent breakup news. Taking to Instagram stories, Disha dropped an adorable picture of a birthday boy and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy." In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a tracksuit along with tiger printed fur hat scarf.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Also, he and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after Heropanti for dystopian action film Ganapath. The makers revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in his most rugged and raw avatar. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Disha, on the other hand, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

