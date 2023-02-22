Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has a Amitabh Bachchan connection; release date revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger & Kriti starrer Ganapath release date revealed

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after Heropanti for dystopian action film Ganapath. The makers have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in his most rugged and raw avatar. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

The teaser shows Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar and the makers have also announced megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be playing an important character in the film. This is the first time the audience will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff onscreen together.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared the video. He wrote, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaazâ€¦Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra (sic)."

Since its announcement, Ganapath Part 1 has been avidly anticipated by both the trade and the audience. The makers have finally disclosed the release date, starring Tiger Shroff, who is seen in a power-packed action avatar, with the promise of enthralling the spectators with the best Indian dystopian experience filled with extreme action on screen. The teaser has piqued the curiosity of fans, who are eager to explore Ganapath's universe in Part 1.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, "I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Also read: Ahead of Selfiee release, Akshay Kumar breaks world record by taking 184 selfies in 3 minutes

Also read: Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Know REAL story and how is it connected to Emraan Hashmi

Latest Bollywood News