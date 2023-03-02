Gauri Khan in trouble! FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife in Lucknow over property purchase

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gauri Khan

An FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani. The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri.

Recently, Gauri Khan paid a visit to SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani's newly-renovated house in Mumbai as it was Khan herself who decorated the interiors of the house. She arrived with Shah Rukh Khan and their son Aryan Khan. However, the Khan family did not pose for the paparazzi who were stationed outside Dadlani's residence. In the video, Aryan Khan was seen in his casual best in a black t-shirt teamed with a pair of denim trousers. On the other hand, Gauri Khan looked chic in a simple white top and trousers.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Pathaan, the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent times. The film broke many box office records since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger.

Next, Rajkumar Hirani and SRK are coming together for the first time with their upcoming movie 'Dunki'.

