Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar to reunite for Veere Di Wedding 2? Rhea Kapoor hints

The 2018 film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhasker may have a sequel. Check out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 19:22 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania played the key characters in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. The film was all about celebrating the treasure that is friendship. It was among the movies from 2018 that drew the most attention. The audience responded positively to the film. Today, the filmmaker shared an Instagram story that surprised fans. Rhea Kapoor has stated that she is not a fan of sequels, although she may do this one. Viewers are left wondering if this is a sequel to Veere Di Wedding. 

On Thursday, the filmmaker took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am." After she shared the story, Twitterati jammed the micro-blogging site wondering if Veere Di Wedding sequel is in works. 

Check out the story: 

India Tv - Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOORRhea Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the sequel, she gave the hint that the makers were planning the movie. She had told Pinkvilla, "Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them." 

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, and directed by Shashank Ghosh. The plot talks about four female friends who deal with societal norms regarding family acceptance, marriage, and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The film broke all records. While people thought it would be a regular chick-flick, the film managed to start a conversation and became the catalyst for more women-centric stories coming to the forefront. 

