Rajkummar Rao to portray Srikanth Bolla in the inspirational drama SRI; Teaser video out

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has amazed everyone with his outstanding performances. The actor is all set to star in Srikanth Bolla’s biopic. The film also stars Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. Now, the makers have released the first teaser for the film.

On Thursday, the Stree actor took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser of SRI. While the teaser did not reveal Rajkummar's look, it featured a voiceover in which the actor says, "Main andha zaroor hu, par main dekh sakta hu…Sapne! Aur sapne main bahut bade dekhta hu."

Check out the teaser:

Along with the teaser, Rajkummar revealed the film's release date, which is September 15, 2023. Fans started expressing their excitement in the comments section as soon as the actor shared the teaser. One user wrote, "Can't wait for this one." Another user commented, "The voice itself gave us goosebumps! cant wait." A third user wrote, "It's been so long..missed u onscreen."

T-Series also shared the teaser on their Twitter handle and wrote, "Bringing you the inspirational story of #SRI, based on the biopic of the idealist Srikanth Bolla, who didn't let his challenges stop him from achieving his vision! Releasing in cinemas on 15th September 2023."

Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Meanwhile, the actor last starred in Monica O My Darling alongside Huma Qureshi. The actor received widespread acclaim for his performance in the film.

