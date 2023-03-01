Did Allu Arjun reject Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan's fan page upload

We all know that South superstar Allu Arjun was approached for a role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that the handsome hunk has passed on the proposal. Earlier it was reported that director Atlee proposed a special cameo to the actor but now him rejecting the offer has broken many hearts. If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun has rejected the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn’t say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad". “Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it's quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” the source added.

As Allu Arjun has also reportedly begun shooting for Pushpa 2 in parts and he doesn't want to involve himself in other projects. While the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles, it is also rumoured that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for a pivotal part as well. Fans have been waiting for an official update from the team.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be his next big release after his blockbuster hit Pathaan. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Jawan is slated to release on 2 June 2023. The film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

