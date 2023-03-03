Nawazuddin Siddiqui throws wife & kids out of his bungalow; daughter cries inconsolably: 'Kabhi maaf...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYA Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going through a rough patch right now. His life seems to be in turmoil with the actor’s relationship with his wife Aaliya hitting rock bottom. The two, who had been contemplating divorce a few years back but patched up for the sake of their daughters, once again things went ugly after the actor’s mother filed an FIR against her. Not just this, but recently Nawazuddin reached his bungalow in Versova, Mumbai, to meet his ailing mother. However, his brother Faizuddin stopped him from entering the house. Also, his brother, Shamas, had accused him of abandoning people. Now, an upset and irked Aaliya shared a video from outside the bungalow, where her daughter Shora is seen crying uncontrollably as they are not allowed to enter.

“This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man,” she wrote.

She further added, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you..."

Promising to bounce back, she concluded by saying, "Don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui exchanged vows with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009. They are parents to two children, a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

