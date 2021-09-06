Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's emotional post on father Yash Johar's birth anniversary: Miss your energy, love & affection

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar went through a roller-coaster of emotions on Monday, September 6 which marks the birth anniversary of his father Yash Johar. The director who is quite active on social media shared an emotional note alongside a video which featured throwback pictures of the late renowned film producer. He wrote, "It's been many years but it still feels like yesterday when papa was next to me, guiding me with every decision I made. Today along with Dharma, @yashjoharfoundation is also now a reality and continues to form itself into an establishment that is making a difference in the society we live in and I can't help but feel that he's still here...in many forms."

Karan continued, "It's his indelible nature and kindness that inspired many and especially me. I hope and pray to carry on these values as his legacy and pass it onto my children too. Miss you, your energy, your love & your affection everyday."

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Drashti Dhami pokes fun at Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut's tiff. Watch promo

A post shared on the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions read, "The visionary and the true heart behind Dharma Productions -remembering #YashJohar ji today and everyday."

For those unversed, Yash Johar passed away in 2004 after which his son took over Dharma Productions. Counted amongst one of the most popular producers of his time, Yash Johar produced movies such as Dostana (1980), Agneepath (1990), Duplicate(1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai(1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), among others.

ALSO READ: Late Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet to take place today at 5PM, informs Karanvir Bohra

Speaking about Karan, he is recently seen as a host on Bigg Boss OTT. In a recent episode, he paid his tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2 due to heart attack. An emotional KJo said, "Sidharth Shukla.. ek aisa chehra, ek aisa naam, joh hum sabki zindagi ka ek aham hissa ban gaya tha. Bigg Boss family ke ek favourite member, jo mere hi nahin balki humare industry ke an ginat logon ke dost the achanak hum sabko chodke chale gaye."

Karan Johar made his directorial debut through Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

ALSO READ: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Salman Khan & other celebs mourn; actor's last rites to be performed on Friday