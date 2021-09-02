Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHSHUKLA BREAKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, Sidharth's family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak". He is also popular for his tints in reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla's death came, a lot of celebrities as well as his fans flooded Twitter with condolence posts.

The year 2020 also saw a shocking demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.It's been a year, but the nation still continues to feel the void left by the late actor.

-Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna