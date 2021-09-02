Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES RIP Sidharth Shukla: Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, actor's most loved performances

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The news was confirmed by an official at the Cooper Hospital who said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." The 40-year-old actor was known not just for his handsome personality but also for a number of shows he did in his life. He began his career in showbiz as a model and there was no looking back. Despite the fact that he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na,' his popularity rose when he played Shivraj in Balika Vadhu. Not just daily soaps, but Sidharth has also been a part of some big reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi and several music videos.

Sidharth's industry counterparts and fans have gone into shock and can't believe that his demise can be true. Social media is flooded with condolence tweets and messages for the late actor. Let's bid him a final goodbye by going through some of his much-loved performances.

1. Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na

Sidharth's debut in acting was made through the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in which he played the role of Shubh Ranawat.

2. Jaane Pehchaane Se...Ye Ajnabbi

The show featured Sidharth Shukla, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Tailang.

3. Love U Zindagi

The show premiered on on STAR Plus and was based on the story of Rahul, a broken hearted scion of an industrialist family and Geet, a young, bold and bubbly girl.

4. Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu was one of the most popular shows of the small screen and with the entry of Sidharth, the popularity rose even more. He played the role of Shivraj Shekhar in it.

5. Dil Se Dil Tak

Sidharth played the lead role of Parth in the show with Rashami Desai as Shorvori. The two played the role of a married couple who try to conceive a child but suffer a miscarriage. The daily soap even featured Jasmin Bhasin.

6. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6

Sidharth even shaked his leg when he participated in the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 with Sonia Jaffer. After Sonia suffered an injury, he got paired with Mohena Singh.

7. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Sidharth even participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and even lifted the trophy of the season. He defeated popular participants such as Sana Saeed, Mukti Mohan and Tanishaa Mukherji and emerged as the winner.

8. Bigg Boss 13

With Bigg Boss, came Sidharth Shukla's popularity. From the day one, the actor remained in the highlight. Be it fight with Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan to cute moments that he shared with Shehnaaz Gill, Shukla impressed us all. He was announced as the winner of the season.

9. Broken But Beautiful 3

The actor's last work in terms of acting was in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Broken But Beautiful in which he played the role of Agastya opposite Sonia Rathee.

10. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

11. Bhula Dunga

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla went on to feature in a number of music videos, one of which was Bhula Dunga co-starring Shehnaaz Gill.

12. Shona Shona

Not only Bhula Dunga, the actor even worked with Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill in the show Shona Shona.