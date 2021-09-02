Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: Actor's last social media posts are thankful notes to doctors, Paralympic winners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. The actor who won Bigg Boss 13 suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The news comes as a shocker as it was only last month that the 40-year-old actor appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. Going back to his social media accounts, Sidharth Shukla's last posts are gratifying notes for doctors and Paralympic winners.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, the actor thanked frontline workers along with a heartfelt note. "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe," he wrote on Instagram.

Whereas, on Twitter, he shared a post for Paralympic winners. "Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara," he tweeted.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu". He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.