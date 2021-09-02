Sidharth Shukla passes away: Twitter mourns shocking demise, 'Biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show “Balika Vadhu”, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. The news comes as a shocker. Shocked netizens say this has been the biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only fans, but the news has come as a shocker to many celebs too. sharing their disbelief, his friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to mourn the sudden demise.

BREAKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane SeYe Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.