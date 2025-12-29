Pune civic polls: Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena announce alliance; seat-sharing formula out Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections: Polling for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 15. The results will be declared on January 16.

Pune:

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Congress on Monday officially announced an alliance in Pune to jointly contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The announcement was made by senior leaders Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir.

Congress to contest on 60 seats

As per the initial seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress will contest 60 of the 160 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will field candidates in 45 seats.

Talks between the two parties are ongoing regarding the allocation of the remaining 55 seats, leaders said, adding that further clarity on seat-sharing is expected in the coming days.

Ajit Pawar announces alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming civic poll. Declaring that both factions will contest the civic polls together, Ajit Pawar said the alliance marks the reunification of the "family".

During an election campaign rally in Pimpri Chinchwad today, he said, "While finalising the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the polls together in Pimpri Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again. There were many questions in people's minds about what would happen; many times, certain decisions have to be taken in the interest of Maharashtra's development. I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon."

The NCP is a part of the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, while the NCP-SP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress and the Sena-UBT.

Meanwhile, the voting for the high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, will take place on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

