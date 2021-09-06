Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan: Drashti Dhami pokes fun at Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut's tiff. Watch promo

Koffee With Karan hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most popular chat shows. Not just fans but also celebs wait for the show to air in order to get some exciting inside scoops of the industry. Once again, a new episode of the show will entertain audience when it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Interestingly, the special guests of the show this time would be the cast of recently released web-show 'The Empire.' Yes, that's true! The latest promo shared by the makers showed Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami having a fun time with the host. A lot of questions related to their professional as well as personal lives were asked but the answer which the actress gave during rapid-fire question will definitely leave you speechless!

In the video which was shared, the eminent director asks Drashti, "Who is the current female actor that you consider as your role model?" to which she replies, "Your favourite Kang…Priyanka Chopra." This left Karan shocked as he replied, "I am keeping a straight face." Not only this but she even spoke about how nervous she was while shooting for the show as she had to go through her lines while they (Karan and Dino) knew theirs well.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty does 'Naagin' dance with Farah Khan on Desi Girl | VIDEO

Actor Dino Morea also caught eyeballs because of his look in the show.Speaking about the same, Karan said, "I saw your look and it is a badass look." To this, the actor revealed that followed an animal and went with panther. Later the director asks him, "So what kind of an animal are you off screen?" Dino, in response to the same, said, "I am puppy; everybody loves a puppy."

Kunal, on the other hand was asked, "What paigham (message) would you send to Abhishek Bachchan?" To which the actor replied: "Mere bhai, kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi."

Have a look at how fans responded to the promo of the show:

ALSO READ: Late Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet to take place today at 5PM, informs Karanvir Bohra

Speaking about the show, it is based on the book - Moghul: Raiders from the North - by Alex Rutherford and features Kunal as Mughal emperor Babur and Dino as his rival, Shaybani Khan. Created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the show also featured Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bamba, Imaad Shah, Rahul Dev and others in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal engaged to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani? Picture of lovebirds from Taj Mahal spark rumours

When it released, there were a section of people on the internet who accused the makers of glorifying the Mughals and asked everyone to boycott the show and uninstall the Hotstar app. Not only this but the hashtag #UninstallHotstar also ranked as one of the top 10 trends in India on Twitter.