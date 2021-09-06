Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANVIRBOHRA Late Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet to take place today at 5PM, informs Karanvir Bohra

The Television as well as Bollywood industry went into deep shock as soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla's death came. The 40-year-old actor passed away on Thursday due to a massive heart-attack. It's indeed a difficult phase for everyone, especially for Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters Neetu and Preeti and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The family in his remembrance have organised a special prayer meet, the details of which were divulged by Karanvir Bohra. Taking to his Instgaram handle, the actor shared that the special meditation and prayer will take place at 5PM today. The meditation will be organized by BK Yogini Didi while Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris will bless the late actor's soul.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, KV shared the details and even shared a zoom meeting link for fans to join. He wrote, "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

Have a look:

Soon after his post, a number of fans started pouring in their condolences and even agreed to pray for his soul. Many even asked his mother and close friend Shehnaaz to stay strong.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth. Several other stars including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote, ""Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!" So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearences? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

After appearing in 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth bagged several work projects. He had done back to back music videos. He even made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' earlier this year, which, however, was his last on-screen performance.

-With ANI inputs