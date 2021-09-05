The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek will NOT be a part of uncle Govinda, Sunita Ahuja special episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GOVINDA/KRUSHNA The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek will NOT be part of uncle Govinda, Sunita Ahuja special episode

The new season of The Kpail Sharma Show has been ruling the heart of its fans ever since its beginning. Not just the hilarious jokes and one liners by Kapil Sharma but also his team including Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and others have been super entertaining. The makers in order to make the episode exciting welcome special guests which include celebrities from different walks of life. A number of artists like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others have graced the show. Coming forward the viewers will get to see Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as the celebrity guests on the show. However, one person who won't be there will be the actor's nephew Krushna and the same was confirmed by the comedian himself.

The relationship between Krushna and Govinda has been a troubled one for the past few years. Krushna did not want the team of the show to suffer because of their problem. Not only this but he even stated that he has been juggling between the shoot of the show and his upcoming film. He has been accomodating his dates for the show but decided not to change his schedule for this particular episode.

Speaking to ETimes, Krushna said, "I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage. Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue.

I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven’t been resolved."

Well, this isn't the first time that he has opted out of the episode with Govinda as previously in November he decided to avoid a possible run-in. After the same, the actor issued a statement and said that Krushna's statements about their relationship and him not being a part of the show had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.

Coming back to TKSS, tonight the show will welcome veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.