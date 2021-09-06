Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTELEVISION Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty does 'Naagin' dance with Farah Khan on Desi Girl | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been in the limelight ever since her businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an ongoing porn case. After staying at home for a month, she finally stepped out for the shooting of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Week after week, the show has been managing to entertain the audience by welcoming various celebrity guests. Yet again, another one was invited and she was none other than Farah Khan. The episode featuring her seemed super fun and a glimpse of the same was shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony Television. In the same, not just Shilpa or Farah but even Geeta Kapur was seen grooving on the stage on the song 'Desi Girl.'

Shilpa, who had a special number 'Shut Up And Bounce' in the film was seen showing off her moves in the promo. Not just the hook step but the three of them even performed naagin dance on the same and left audience impressed. The video was captioned, "@theshilpashetty @geeta_kapurofficial aur @farahkhankunder mil kar karenge Super Dancer ke stage par incredible dance. Dekhiye #GuruShishyaSpecial episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par."

Have a look at the same here:

Well, this isn't the first time that a video fof Shilpa has gone viral on the internet. Just a few days back she alongwith Raveena Tandon was seen dancing to the popular song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from the film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.'

She even said, "Bina Suniel Shetty ke aur bina Akshay Kumar ke, Raveena Tandon aur Shilpa Shetty ne rock kar diya."

Shilpa who is an avid social media user finally shared her views on her husband's matter on Instagram. She shared a post that read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

On the work front, she was last seen in Hungama 2 co-starring Meezan Jaffery and Paresh Rawal. Next up she has Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma in the pipleine.