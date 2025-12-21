Neither for benefit of Muslims nor...: Mohan Bhagwat on building Babri Masjid-style mosque in Bengal Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on December 6 had laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Kolkata:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described the move to build a Babri Masjid-style mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as a "political conspiracy" aimed at reviving old disputes for electoral gains and not for the benefit of Muslims.

Bhagwat's remarks come amid growing political controversy in West Bengal over the proposed construction, with the opposition accusing the ruling TMC of communal polarisation, while the state's ruling party has sought to distance itself from the move following the suspension of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.

Neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus: RSS chief

"Now, this is a political conspiracy to restart the dispute by rebuilding the Babri Masjid. This is being done for votes; it is neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus. This shouldn't happen. That's what I think," he said.

When asked if it is right to build religious places with government money, he said, "The government should not build temples or any religious place. That's the rule. The Somnath temple was built. At that time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the Home Minister. The President attended the inauguration, but government money was not used. The Ram Mandir was built after Supreme Court judgment. The government was asked to form a trust, and they did. The government didn't provide the money. We all contributed."

Humayun Kabir lays foundation of Babri Masjid-style mosque

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation for the Babri Masjid-style mosque at Beldanga on December 6, the day Ayodhya's Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

The foundation stone laying ceremony drew tens of thousands of people. Elaborate arrangements were made, including the distribution of shahi biryani to around 40 thousand attendees. Eleven large stainless steel donation boxes were placed at the venue that day, and Kabir urged people to contribute for the construction of the mosque.

The foundation ceremony had triggered sharp political reactions.

The BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of allowing "communal appeasement", while the TMC alleged that the entire episode was orchestrated with BJP's support to polarise the region ahead of next year's assembly polls.

Kabir, however, maintained that he has simply responded to people's demands.

According to Kabir, 12 donation boxes were placed at the site. So far, Rs 57 lakh has been counted from the boxes, while Rs 2.47 crore has been received through QR-code payments.

