Dhurandhar: Saumya Tandon recalls 'slap scene' with Akshaye Khanna, says 'the amount of love...'

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar has been ruling the box office since its release. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller features an ensemble cast, including several television actors like Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi, and others in key roles.

Recently, Saumya Tandon, who plays Ulfat Hasin, the wife of Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait, opened up about her intense emotional scenes. She said she was truly touched by the love she received for her entry scene, which featured a "slap scene" with Akshaye.

Saumya Tandon recalls 'slap scene' with Akshaye Khanna

Taking to her X handle on Sunday, Saumya shared behind-the-scenes details of two of her scenes from Dhurandhar. She wrote, "1. This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take (sic)."

Describing the second scene from the movie, Saumya wrote, "2. This was the prayer meeting after my son’s demise. The pain I felt in that moment stayed with me-it came straight from the heart (sic)."

Saumya Tandon's known projects

For the unversed, Saumya Tandon is best known for her portrayal of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV's hit comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She has also appeared in the 2007 film Jab We Met and hosted the dance reality show Dance India Dance.

