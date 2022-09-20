Karan Johar makes Sara Ali Khan awkward, asks Bollywood actress who will be her 'shauhar' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan walked out of the airport together and the duo was a laughter riot. They joked, laughed and greeted the paparazzi with humour and humility. As they stepped out together, Karan cracked a joke about Sara's poetry and asked her to say one for the photographers stationed outside to click their photos.

"Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko," joked Karan. On listening to the filmmaker, everyone around them requested the actress to recite one of her quirky shaiyris. Unable to muster anything at the moment, she simply shook her head and laughed. Karan again said, "Sara ki sara tumhari." At this she says. "In front of Karan Johar, Sara's shayari (poetry) is over." Karan embarrassed her again by saying, "Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar?" Sara laughs hard hearing this and as they part ways the celebrity hugged each other and turned to their respective cars.

This comes after rumours of Sara dating Indian cricketer Shubham Gill went rampant on social media. She was photographed on a dinner date with the cricketer at a Mumbai restaurant. Earlier there were rumours that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Related | Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill dating rumours solidify after cricketer’s friend says ‘bahut SARA pyaar'

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she was seen in the film 'Love Aajkal 2'. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, is part of the Indian cricket team and started his international cricket career in February 2017.

On the acting front, Sara, who was last seen on screen in 'Atrangi Re', will next be seen in 'Gaslighit' alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

