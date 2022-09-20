Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana is trying hard to lose 'male touch' in another quirky film | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Doctor G featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana and his film choices are commendable and the Bollywood actor has proved it time and again. Not only does he spins a quirky take on social issues but narrates them with a familiar tonality to the urban and rural alike. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann has once again in his true fashion, taking on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations. This time, he brings up 'male touch' to the front. He turns doctor for his new film, the one who is sort of trapped in the gynaecology department.

Ayushmann's Uday understands women aren't comfortable with male doctors when it comes to gynaecology. However, there's Shefali Shah as Dr Nadini to pull him and the audience out of this notion. She wants him to lose the male touch and take his responsibility as a doctor seriously. This awkward confrontation of Dr Uday with female physiology is what Doctor G is all about. And to add more fun and quirk to this humorous tale is Sheeba Chaddha. What a fun trio they are. To glam up the film, there's Rakul Preet Singh too. Watch Doctor G trailer video here:

Sharing the video on social media, Ayushmann wrote, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022 #DoctorGTrailer out now! @rakulpreet @anubhuti_k @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @ayeshak_ @themadnomaddiaries @JungleePictures @zeemusiccompany."

Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The film that is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat also stars Shefali Shah in a key role.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'DoctorG', a medical campus comedy-drama, is all set to release on October 14.

