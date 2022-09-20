Priyanka Chopra calls out world problems at UN General Assembly, watch her speech here | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra at UNGA

Priyanka Chopra stood tall at the UN General Assembly. The Bollywood star called out world problems and demanded equality and education for all. As she stood on the stage, the actress asserted how things have changed post COVID-19 pandemic. She said that these crises did not happen by chance, however, there's a plan and a 'to-do list for the world' to recover from these harsh situations. She also posted a series of photos and videos from the event. In one of the photos, she is also seen posing beside Malala Yousafzai.

Priyanka Chopra's speech at UN General Assembly was hard on facts and solutions. In a clip, shared by her on Instagram, she is heard saying, "We meet today at a critical point in our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world." Watch her speech here:

Priyanka also wrote an elaborate caption on Instagram sharing important moments. "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause. At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today," she wrote.

"The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten. We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential. And as the incredible Amanda Gorman said, 'I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great.'" she shared giving fans some highlights from the day.

On the movies front, Priyanka has It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel along with Richard Madden and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Don't miss these:

BTS' V 'pretends' to be calm, shares what keeps Kim Taehyung happy when he's hurt & struggling

Sapna Chaudhary appears before court, arrest warrant against singer-dancer withdrawn

Latest Entertainment News