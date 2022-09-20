BTS' V 'pretends' to be calm, shares what keeps Kim Taehyung happy when he's hurt & struggling

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOGUEKOREA BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS' V is not a stranger to fame. Kim Taehyung has been in the limelight since his early teens and has been braving social scrutiny across the world. Past few years, the Korean artist seems to have achieved a zen state. He's calmer and composed in official outings, has been enjoying his time off, is touring the world and also ignoring all the dating rumours that come his way. But is he truly calm and composed? Sit with the BTS star and he says no. In fact, he admits to 'pretending' his calm state sometimes.

"I may look calm, but I don’t feel calm all the time. I just pretend to be," he told Vogue Korea, adding, "I try to think clearly and hard in those moments so that I can act with the confidence that the decisions I make are the best for the situation even if they may not be ideal."

Kim Taehyung also shared what keeps him going on tough days. It's his close ones and of course, his fans that keep him 'happy and healthy'. Despite all the attention and acceptance, the BTS star is conscious of what he's doing. He has a sense of responsibility and he aspires to be a person of high standards.

"Everything I do comes with a feeling of responsibility, but I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I have to act kindly and nicely toward everyone who loves me. It’s our ARMY fan club members, my BTS groupmates, my family and my friends who keep me happy and healthy when I’m feeling hurt and struggling," he shared in his interview.

V is the most followed BTS member on Instagram with over 51 million followers. Before he made his charismatic debut, he was the "secret member" of the boy band. The agency wished to keep him a surprise. Fans across the world were unaware of his existence until Mnet's M Countdown with the track "No More Dream" from their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

The 26-year-old is one of the most loved Korean stars across the world and has released three solo tracks under the band's name: "Stigma" (2016), "Singularity" (2018), and "Inner Child" (2020). In 2019, V released his first independent song, "Scenery". Kim Taehyung has also made tried his hand at acting. He appeared on the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016) soundtrack alongside bandmate Jin.

