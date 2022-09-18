BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie hug, dance together at Born Pink's private party? Leaked pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KTHHATESBTS, TEDDIES_V BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have once again sparked dating rumours. Allegedly leaked photos of the duo from Born Pink's private party have surfaced on the Internet. In the viral photos, the K-pop stars are seen hugging each other and dancing the night away together. Apparently, a get together attended by who's who of the K-pop industry was held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. It saw popular faces from the Korean entertainment industry including actors and singers. V aka Kim Taehyung is also said to be a part of it.

As speculations around BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's relationship rise, Korean news portal JTBC reported that V not only just attended the private party of the Korean celebrities but he also spent time with Blackpink members--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK's Jennie

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that V and Jennie have sparked dating speculations. Often photos of the two K-pop stars surface on social media. While they haven't confirmed nor denied their relationship, several photos claim that they often spend time together. However, there are many who call these apparent leaked photos morphed and photoshopped.

Who is V aka Kim Taehyung?

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung is a member of the popular K-pop band BTS. The boyband comprises of six more Korean stars beside him -- RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga. The K-pop band recently was in the news after the band announced going on a hiatus and focusing on their solo projects. While V hasn't disclosed why he was there at the US, some speculate that it might be due to work commitments.

Who is Jennie?

Jennie or Jennie Kim, on the other hand, is a member of another K-pop group BLACKPINK. Thr firl group enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Apart from the band, Jennie is also known for her projects. She is also a part of the upcoming HBO TV series "The Idol", where the cast is headed by the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

