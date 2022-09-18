Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka saw late actor in her dreams, shares heartbreaking post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WITHOUTTHEMIND Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left a huge impact on his family. His sisters have been fighting a tough battle with the case related to his death. Recently, his sister Priyanka shared a post with the late actor's fans on social media. She said Sushant appeared in her dreams. She also remembered how they discussed perfumes and every little detail in the past.

“What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things, your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me! Saw Sushant In Dreams,” Priyanka wrote. Along with the post, she also shared a photo of her side table with Sushant's photo placed on it.

It was only recently when Sushant's sister Meetu Singh took to social media to remember her brother and lambast Bollywood. She share a video of the actor originally posted by YouTuber PewDePie. In the video, the actor is heard talking about life and what happiness means to him. Sharing the video, she wrote a lengthy caption.

"Everybody recognizes Sushant n his genius but his own industry, Bollywood, failed to acknowledge his great understanding towards life and it’s mechanism, truly a tragedy. I’m really grateful to this Swedish YouTuber pewdiepie (Felix) for this heart-warming tribute for my only Prince (SSR)," she wrote, adding, "It is very rewarding to see my brother being appreciated and cherished. Bollywood killed Sushant out of jealousy and insecurity and now Sushant lives in every household. each n every family fights for Sushant as their own son.

Sushant Singh Rajput died aged 34 in June 2020. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform. Post his shocking demise several investigating agencies, namely CBI, ED, NCB and more sprung into action to find out if the actor died by suicide or if there was foul play as alleged by his family.

Don't miss these:

BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie hug, dance together at Born Pink's private party? Leaked pics go viral ​

Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli too much, shares post as he leaves for IND vs AUS T20I match

Latest Entertainment News