BTS V rakes up a storm with sultry Instagram photos, J-Hope has best reaction to Kim Taehyung's pics

BTS V has once again sent the ARMY into a meltdown. He is one the most stylish members of the boyband and his latest photos are only proof of it. The K-pop star has posted some sultry photos from his recent magazine shoot and he looks dashing, to say the least. In a series of photos, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is seen posing with elaborate jewellery pieces and crip shirts.

In one of the photos, the Korean star in dressed in an all-white ensemble with a balloon in his mouth, in the next one, he is seen wearing a sweater over under a leather jacket. In a close-up shot, he sports some fine jewellery pieces. In another one, he is seen clutching a chain with an animal pendant between his teeth. J-Hope was the first one to react to his photos. He dropped a comment with several fire and victory sign emojis.

BTS members -- V, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope -- are currently focussing on their solo careers. The K-pop boyband has taken a break from band activities to work on themselves individually. Explaining the reason behind this big change, leader RM in a video posted on YouTube said, "My team was on my hands until 'Dynamite' but I feel that I have lost the control from 'Butter' and 'Permission To Dance', What we talk about and what message we deliver is very important for the song, but it seems like that we've lost it." "As a human being, I have pretty changed from 10 years ago. I should have grown and become mature by having my own time and thinking myself a lot, but busy schedules of BTS have made me not to be mature for 10 years," he added. According to RM, the band, somehow, lost its direction.

"We have to do our role in some way for the world as a global idol, but it did not gave me a time to think. I have lost the meaning of my team, and I don't know where I and my team are going anymore. I became a rap writing machine, and my role was over when I translated the rap lyrics to English. I thought my team lost the direction and wanted to take a rest, but I felt guilty to say this. Our fans raised us, but I felt like we could not repay them," RM shared.

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation BTS will headline "a free in-person concert" on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST).

ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

