Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11 Highlights: Varun, Anil ask KJo to name celebs cheating in marriage, he names...

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11 Highlights: It was a turning of tables episode when Karan Johar's Koffee guests Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor put the host in a spot. Bollywood weddings, cheating in marriages and of course sex were the topics of discussion as this Jugg Jugg Jeeyo team reunited on Koffee With Karan S7's new episode. Here are the highlights of the episode:

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor ask which Bollywood celeb is cheating in marriage

The trio was discussing infidelity when Karan asked the two about their thoughts. While the two said they don't endorse the idea, Kjo kept probing them to know more. As Kjo called Varun 'Boy About Town', saying the actor has had interactions with women before he got married. Before answering him, VD goes on to ask KJo if there are any Bollywood celebs who are cheating in their marriage. Without taking a moment Karan said there are some. However, he refrains from taking any names.

Karan reveals he broke up and is now single

As they continue to talk about cheating in a relationship, Varun asks if Karan has ever cheated in a relationship. Answering him KJo says, "You have be in one to be cheated." "Are you single, you're saying?" VD asked promptly. Answering his question, the filmmaker revealed that he was in a relationship but he broke up.

Anil and Varun turn marriage gurus

The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers as the two stars, one a newly minted husband and another with over 40 years of marriage, shared pearls of wisdom.

In an interesting turn of events, there was a new segment for which Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers. The first person on the call asked for advice from Anil regarding how to spice up his sex life, to which Varun recommended trying ashwagandha and practising making love at least three times a week. Another caller rang in to ask Varun for advice about how to get intimate with his wife while living in a small house along with family members. To this Varun said, "I think when you are in your room, play some romantic music and it will also help with the mood."

Alia Bhatt is the competition

Varun Dhawan, a poster boy of Bollywood’s new generation and among the youngest entrants of the coveted Rs 100 Cr club, revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt,” said the actor . “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer,” said Varun Dhawan.

Varun suggests he looks younger than Deepika, Katrina

When asked between Deepika and Katrina whom he wants to work with and paired opposite in a film. Varun might have landed himself in controversy by suggesting that he'd look young if cast opposite Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Sex makes Anil Kapoor feel younger

The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers. “You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy,” said Anil Kapoor. When asked what makes Anil feel younger, he says, "sex" and the other two burst into laughter.

